News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Out on bail, man rapes woman again after 2 years

Out on bail, man rapes woman again after 2 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 03, 2022 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man, who was released on bail following his arrest in a 2020 rape case, allegedly sexually assaulted the same victim at knife in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh and threatened her to withdraw the complaint she had lodged against him, police said.

The woman complained that the incident, involving the accused and his friend, took place around a month back, they said.

The victim, who is now 19 years old, had been raped by the same accused two years back when she was a minor, an official said.

 

"According to the complainant, accused Vivek Patel, who had raped her earlier, committed the same crime along with his friend," Patan police station in-charge Asif Iqbal said.

The accused was arrested in 2020 for raping the victim. However, he was released on bail almost a year after that in 2021, he said.

"In her complaint, the victim told the police that the accused raped her at knife point with his friend about a month back by forcibly entering her house. The accused and his friend videographed the act and then threatened to make its clip viral on social media if the previous complaint she had lodged is not withdrawn," Iqbal said.

A case of gang-rape was registered on Monday and the police have launched a search operation to nab both the accused, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Women who had the courage to FIGHT BACK molesters
Women who had the courage to FIGHT BACK molesters
The bizarre reasons why men rape in India
The bizarre reasons why men rape in India
Op Silent Viper: How a rapist was caught after 22 yrs
Op Silent Viper: How a rapist was caught after 22 yrs
Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns as MLA, set to join BJP
Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns as MLA, set to join BJP
Bhajji Takes A Selfie With P T Usha
Bhajji Takes A Selfie With P T Usha
The Kerala You Should Discover
The Kerala You Should Discover
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
What were puppies doing on Sara's lehenga?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

5 women raped everyday in Delhi last year

5 women raped everyday in Delhi last year

Your say: How can women be safe?

Your say: How can women be safe?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances