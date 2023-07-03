News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Our people fell prey to BJP's tactics, says Pawar at YB Chavan memorial

Our people fell prey to BJP's tactics, says Pawar at YB Chavan memorial

Source: PTI
July 03, 2023 13:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there was a need to fight the forces creating communal divide in Maharashtra and the country.

Addressing NCP workers and supporters in Karad a day after his nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government, Sharad Pawar also said, "Some of our people fell prey to the BJP's tactics to break other parties."

 

"Attempts are being made to create communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens," he said.

"We need to protect democracy in the country," he added.

Sharad Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him.

The 82-year-old leader's visit to late Chavan's memorial 'Pritisangam' on the occasion of Guru Purnima is being seen as a show of strength by him, a day after Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP.

Sharad Pawar left from Pune for Karad on Monday morning and stopped along the way to meet supporters who lined up on the roadsides to greet him.

In Karad, he was welcomed by thousands of supporters and local NCP MLA Balasaheb Patil.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who hails from Karad, was also present. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Many NCP MLAs Are With Ajit Pawar?
How Many NCP MLAs Are With Ajit Pawar?
I can never fight with my brother: Supriya Sule
I can never fight with my brother: Supriya Sule
Ajit Pawar back as deputy CM for 3rd time in 4 yrs
Ajit Pawar back as deputy CM for 3rd time in 4 yrs
Pace of infra lending tumbles sharply to 1.8% in May
Pace of infra lending tumbles sharply to 1.8% in May
Monsoon Recipe: Mayur's Dal Dodka Bhaji
Monsoon Recipe: Mayur's Dal Dodka Bhaji
Why's Ameesha Patel Upset?
Why's Ameesha Patel Upset?
After NCP split, Opposition parties' meet deferred
After NCP split, Opposition parties' meet deferred
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Disqualification sword hangs over Ajit Pawar, 8 MLAs

Disqualification sword hangs over Ajit Pawar, 8 MLAs

What nephew has done now, uncle had done in 1978

What nephew has done now, uncle had done in 1978

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances