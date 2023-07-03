News
NCP moves disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, others

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2023 08:49 IST
Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Addressing a press conference late Sunday, Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

 

He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

Patil said these MLAs of the NCP 'cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved'.

"Many are in touch with us", he said.

