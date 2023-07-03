News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What nephew has done now, uncle had done in 1978

What nephew has done now, uncle had done in 1978

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2023 08:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The developments of Sunday which saw Ajit Pawar splitting the Nationalist Congress Party and joining the Eknath Shinde government is just the latest of political earthquakes Maharashtra has seen, including Sharad Pawar's power play in 1978.

IMAGE: NCP leader Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The NCP supremo, who was at the receiving end of his nephew's move during the day, had, 45 years ago, split the Congress and walked out with 40 MLAs, leading to the collapse of the Vasantdada Patil government.

 

He was sworn in as CM of the Progressive Democratic Front, which comprised several opposition parties, on July 18, 1978.

Veteran journalist Prakash Joshi said, in 1978, the legislature session was on and then home minister Nasikrao Tirpude had warned CM Vasantdada Patil about a threat to his government from industries minister Pawar.

"Vasantdada replied (to Tirpude) that Sharad just met me. Later in the day Vasantdada resigned as CM," Joshi recalled.

Something similar played out in June last year when minister Eknath Shinde got 39 MLAs to rebel against CM Uddhav Thackeray, leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government on June 30 last year.

In 2019, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM along with CM Devendra Fadnavis in an early morning ceremony in Raj Bhavan post the Assembly polls and split between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

However, the government lasted for less than 80 hours and Ajit Pawar returned to the NCP.

Incidentally, while Sharad Pawar took away senior Congress leaders Govindrao Adik, Sushilkumar Shinde in 1978, his nephew Ajit Pawar on Sunday did a repeat by taking away staunch loyalists of the NCP supremo like Dilip Walse Patil, and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Decided to join Shinde govt because...: Ajit Pawar
Decided to join Shinde govt because...: Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar back as deputy CM for 3rd time in 4 yrs
Ajit Pawar back as deputy CM for 3rd time in 4 yrs
Maharashtra sees 4th oath-taking ceremony in 4 years
Maharashtra sees 4th oath-taking ceremony in 4 years
Drone-like object spotted flying over PM's residence
Drone-like object spotted flying over PM's residence
What Happened In Lord's Long Room
What Happened In Lord's Long Room
By 2025 Indian Trucks Will Have AC Cabin
By 2025 Indian Trucks Will Have AC Cabin
Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde soon: Uddhav Sena
Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde soon: Uddhav Sena
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Staunch loyalists ditch Pawar to join Shinde govt

Staunch loyalists ditch Pawar to join Shinde govt

What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?

What Led Ajit Pawar To Ditch Uncle?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances