OPS's brother expelled from AIADMK a day after neeting Sasilaka

A day after he called on V K Sasikala and held discussions with her over party related matters, O Raja, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leader O Panneerselvam's brother was on Saturday expelled from the party.

IMAGE: V K Sasikala with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leader O Panneerselvam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raja was removed from the party's primary membership for violating party discipline and working against the party principles, AIADMK coordinator Pannerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami said in a joint party statement.

In a disciplinary action, three other functionaries, also belonging to Theni party district like Raja were dismissed.

Confidante of late AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was eased out from the party years ago.

She embarked on a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu on March 4 during which she met her supporters.

Raja called on her at the temple town of Tiruchendur and had discussions with her on party related matters.