News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » OPS's brother expelled from AIADMK a day after neeting Sasilaka

OPS's brother expelled from AIADMK a day after neeting Sasilaka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2022 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after he called on V K Sasikala and held discussions with her over party related matters, O Raja, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leader O Panneerselvam's brother was on Saturday expelled from the party.

IMAGE: V K Sasikala with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam top leader O Panneerselvam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Raja was removed from the party's primary membership for violating party discipline and working against the party principles, AIADMK coordinator Pannerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami said in a joint party statement.

In a disciplinary action, three other functionaries, also belonging to Theni party district like Raja were dismissed.

 

Confidante of late AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was eased out from the party years ago.

She embarked on a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu on March 4 during which she met her supporters.

Raja called on her at the temple town of Tiruchendur and had discussions with her on party related matters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Sasikala will return with full power if...'
'Sasikala will return with full power if...'
Sasikala brings EPS-OPS rift out in open
Sasikala brings EPS-OPS rift out in open
It was now or never for Sasikala
It was now or never for Sasikala
Women's WC: Haynes, Lanning power Aus past England
Women's WC: Haynes, Lanning power Aus past England
Advanced version of BrahMos successfully test-fired
Advanced version of BrahMos successfully test-fired
China hikes defence budget, 3 times that of India's
China hikes defence budget, 3 times that of India's
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is Sasikala playing the waiting game?

Is Sasikala playing the waiting game?

Sasikala hints at efforts to regain control of AIADMK

Sasikala hints at efforts to regain control of AIADMK

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances