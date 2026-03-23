Illegal Opium Farming Busted in Chhattisgarh: What's Behind the Rise?

Indian police in Chhattisgarh are cracking down on illegal opium cultivation, uncovering multiple farms and arresting individuals involved in the illicit drug trade.

Key Points Police in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, have discovered illegal opium cultivation in Navin Ghatgaon village, leading to two arrests.

This is the fifth instance of illegal opium cultivation unearthed in Chhattisgarh in the past 18 days, indicating a potential rise in such activities.

Drone surveillance was used to detect the illegal opium cultivation, highlighting the use of technology in combating drug-related crimes.

Authorities are investigating a possible opium cultivation operation in Mudagaon village, with forensic analysis pending on recovered plant remnants.

Previous busts in Durg and Balrampur-Ramanujganj districts have led to multiple arrests and the seizure of opium worth crores of rupees, revealing a widespread network.

Police have unearthed illegal opium cultivation in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, the fifth such instance in the past 18 days, officials said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with illegal opium cultivation in Navin Ghatgaon village under Lailunga police station limits, which was found out after the administration carried out surveillance using drones, they added.

Opium was being cultivated in a field belonging to a farmer identified as Sadhram Nagvanshi, a police official said.

"Information was also received about dried opium being stored at the residence of another villager Abhimanyu Nagvanshi. When authorities reached the location, the accused were trying to destroy the evidence. The attempt was foiled and the contraband was seized," he added.

Both have been arrested, and further probe is underway to unravel the entire racket, he said.

Police are also questioning one Tansingh Nagvanshi in Mudagaon village in Lailunga area after receiving information about suspected opium cultivation being carried out by him, he added.

"Dry remnants of plants, including leaves and stems, recovered from his house have been sent for forensic examination. Further legal action will be taken based on the report," the official said.

Previous Opium Busts in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on March 20, illegal cultivation of opium on around one acre of land was unearthed in Amaghat village in Tamnar area of Raigarh district. Police seized opium worth Rs 2.05 crore and arrested one Marshal Sanga (40), a resident of neighbouring Jharkhand, in the case.

On March 6, the first such case came to light in the state when police unearthed illegal opium cultivation on around 5.62 acres of land at a farmhouse in Samoda village in Durg district. Local BJP leader Vinayak Tamrakar, Vikas Vishnoi and Manish Thakur were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Authorities seized opium plants weighing 62,424.4 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 8 crore, from the farm. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party later suspended Tamrakar.

In another case, police detected illegal opium cultivation on about 3.67 acres of land in Tripuri Ghosradand village in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district on March 10. Seven persons were arrested. Opium plants weighing 4,344.569 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 4.75 crore, were seized in the case.

On March 12, a team of the revenue, police and forest departments busted illegal opium cultivation on about 1.47 acres of land in Turreepani (Khajuri) village under Korandha police station limits in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district. Around 18 quintals and 83 kg of opium plants, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, were seized. Two persons were arrested.