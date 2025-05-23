Can Jha & Team Convince Japan, Korea Etc?

JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha heads a diplomatic mission to Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Singapore, to seek international cooperation after the Pahalgam attack while highlighting Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism.

IMAGES: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Lal interacts with Japanese think-tanks in Tokyo on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Also seen are Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, former ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI-M MP John Brittas, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Pradan Baruah and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Ambassador Sibi George, India's envoy to Japan, was also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

As part of India's diplomatic outreach following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack a cross-party delegation led by Janata Dal-United MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has embarked on a visit to seven Asian nations.

The mission seeks to rally international support against cross-border terrorism and expose Pakistan's role in fostering extremist networks.

Sanjay Kumar Jha

IMAGE: Sanjay Kumar Jha. Photograph: Sanjay Kumar Jha/Instagram

The Rajya Sabha MP has emerged as the Janata Dal-United's national face and serves as the JD-U's working president.

Tasked with leading India's Operation Sindoor outreach to Japan and Southeast Asia, Jha is spearheading efforts to expose Pakistan's terror links post-Pahalgam.

Aparajita Sarangi

IMAGE: Aparajita Sarangi speaks at a meeting with Japanese think-tanks in Tokyo on Thursday.

On her left are Sanjay Kumar Jha, the JD-U MP and leader of the delegation, and TMC Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee and to her right, BJP MP Brij Lal. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

A former IAS officer and the BJP MP from Bhubaneswar since 2019, Sarangi is a rising force in Odisha politics.

Abhishek Banerjee

IMAGE: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee with his aunt, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Trinamool Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was a last minute addition to the delegation, replacing TMC MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Seen as his aunt Mamata Banerjee's political heir, the two-time MP from Diamond Harbour brings political weight to the delegation tasked with exposing Pakistan's terror links post-Pahalgam.

Brij Lal

IMAGE: Brij Lal. Photograph: Brij Lal/X

An IPS officer from the 1977 batch, he served as UP's DGP under Mayawati before joining the BJP in 2015.

Dr John Brittas

IMAGE: John Brittas. Photograph: Kind courtesy KannanShanmugam/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP is known for his sharp intervention in parliamentary debates. Brittas headed Kairali TV -- the CPI-M television channel in Kerala -- before entering Parliament in 2021.

Pradhan Barua

IMAGE: Pradhan Baruah. Photograph: PradhanBaruah/X

A two-term BJP MP (representing Lakhimpur in Assam) is known for vocally backing Narendra Modi's security agenda.

Dr Hemang Joshi

IMAGE: Dr Hemang Joshi. Photograph: Dr Hemang Joshi/Instagram

The young BJP MP from Vadodara dubbed Operation Sindoor as a 'surgical strike on terrorism'.

Salman Khurshid

IMAGE: Former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid makes a point at Thursday's meeting with Japanese think-tanks as Ambassador Sibi George, left, and retired ambassador Mohan Kumar listen in. Photograph: ANI Photo

An Oxford-educated lawyer, the grandson of a former President (Dr Zakir Hussain) and a former external affairs minister (2012-2014), Khurshid cautiously supports Operation Sindoor as 'necessary', but urges transparency to maintain global trust, reflecting the Congress' stance.

Khurshid has insisted he is not the government's 'football', asserting his independent position despite political exigencies.

Ambassador Mohan Kumar

IMAGE: Ambassador Mohan Kumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy ambmokumar.com

Known for negotiating key climate agreements and fostering India-France defence ties, Kumar chairs the Council for Strategic and Defence Research post-retirement, advocating multilateralism.

Kumar has subtly endorsed Operation Sindoor as aligning with India's 'right to pre-emptive self-defence', urging partners to 'differentiate between State and non-State terrorism'.

Controversy touched his career in 2017 when his remarks at a Paris conference -- suggesting 'human rights concerns shouldn't paralyse counter-terrorism' -- drew flak from civil society. Critics accused him of legitimising authoritarian measures, though he later clarified his position.

IMAGE: Representatives from Japanese think-tanks listen to the points being made by members of the Indian parliamentary delegation at the meeting in Tokyo, May 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff