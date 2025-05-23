Can R S Prasad's Team Convince Europe About Pakistan?

An Indian delegation led by the BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad will tour key European capitals to expose Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism and State-sponsored extremism.

IMAGES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Adampur air base in Punjab after Operation Sindoor. Photographs: @narendramodi/X, ANI

Led by former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, a second delegation is visiting the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, and the EU as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the military riposte in the form of Operation Sindoor.

The eight-member team includes leaders from across party lines and seasoned diplomats, tasked with briefing global partners on India's counter-terror strategy, seeking support to curb cross-border terrorism, and highlighting the broader threat of State-sponsored extremism emanating from Pakistan.

Ravi Shankar Prasad

IMAGE: Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The MP from Patna Sahib heads India's delegation to Europe to brief partners on Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack.

A former Union minister for law, communications and IT, he drove India's digital reforms and tightened social media regulations.

His legal acumen and hardline security stance make him India's key voice to rally international support against state-backed terror.

Daggubati Purandeswari

IMAGE: Daggubati Purandeswari. Photograph: Kind courtesy wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Purandeswari, the late Telugu movie thespian and Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao's daughter, started with the Congress and joined the BJP in 2014 after opposing AP's bifurcation.

The MP from Rajahmundry heads the BJP's Andhra unit.

Priyanka Chaturvedi

IMAGE: Priyanka Chaturvedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chaturvedi/Instagram

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Chaturvedi was the Congress' national spokesperson before joining the Sena in 2019 after resigning over internal conflicts.

Her role in the Operation Sindoor delegation sparked party debate, with senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut opposing Opposition participation. Controversy also followed her calling PM Modi the 'greatest leader', drawing criticism from party ranks.

Ghulam Ali Khatana

IMAGE: Ghulam Ali Khatana. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khatana, a Gujjar Muslim leader and the BJP's Jammu & Kashmir spokesperson, is linked to the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

The Rajya Sabha member has accused the Congress of surrendering parts of J&K to Pakistan for political gain.

Dr Amar Singh

IMAGE: Dr Amar Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

A retired IAS officer who served as Madhya Pradesh principal secretary and held senior roles at the Food Corporation of India, Dr Singh joined the Congress in 2014 and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

After the Pahalgam attack, he urged a special parliamentary session on national security and Operation Sindoor, and criticised the BJP's politicisation of the issue.

6. Samik Bhattacharya

IMAGE: Samik Bhattacharya. Photograph: ANI Photo

A BJP Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal since 2024, Bhattacharya joined the RSS at age eight and became a full-time BJP worker in 1985. He was the only BJP MLA in West Bengal (2014 to 2016; representing Basirhat Dakshin).

Known for his fierce criticism of Mamata Banerjee's government, accusing it of corruption and violence.

M J Akbar

IMAGE: M J Akbar. Photograph: Kind courtesy wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Once a leading journalist, Akbar transitioned to politics as a Congress MP (1989-1991) before joining the BJP in 2014. He served as minister of state for external affairs (2016-2018) until resigning amid #MeToo allegations.

His presence in the delegation highlights the government's trust in his erudition and diplomatic skills.

Ambassador Pankaj Saran

IMAGE: Ambassador Pankaj Saran. Photograph: Kind courtesy wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

As a former deputy national security advisor (2018-2021), Saran played a crucial role in shaping India's strategic and security doctrines during a volatile global period, including the post-Balakot landscape.

He previously served as India's ambassador to Russia and high commissioner to Bangladesh, where he was instrumental in finalising the landmark India-Bangladesh Land Boundary Agreement.

An expert in regional diplomacy, Saran is expected to engage European partners on aligning counter-terror policies, curbing extremist financing, and reaffirming India's democratic credentials.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

