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Jharkhand Police Launch 'Operation Prahari' To Curb Crime

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 19:47 IST

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Jharkhand Police have launched 'Operation Prahari' in Ramgarh, deploying foot patrols across 250 locations to proactively combat crime and foster stronger community ties.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand Police launch 'Operation Prahari' to combat crime in Ramgarh district.
  • The initiative involves increased foot patrols in over 250 identified locations.
  • Police aim to become more sensitive and alert to criminal activities through this operation.
  • 'Operation Prahari' seeks to enhance community relations and build a people-friendly image of the police.

In a crackdown on crime in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police officers have directed members of the force to start foot patrol in more than 250 locations at least thrice a week.

'Operation Prahari' Aims To Enhance Police Presence

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat on Thursday said the campaign -- 'Operation Prahari' is aimed at making police more sensitive, alert against criminal activities and people-friendly.

 

Community Engagement Through Increased Patrols

He said 259 locations have been identified in the district for foot patrol that would be conducted at least three times a week.

"If required, we will seek help from Ramgarh Municipal Council, Ramgarh Cantonment Board and other agencies during the campaign," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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