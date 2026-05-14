Jharkhand Police Launch 'Operation Prahari' To Curb Crime

Jharkhand Police have launched 'Operation Prahari' in Ramgarh, deploying foot patrols across 250 locations to proactively combat crime and foster stronger community ties.
Key Points
- Jharkhand Police launch 'Operation Prahari' to combat crime in Ramgarh district.
- The initiative involves increased foot patrols in over 250 identified locations.
- Police aim to become more sensitive and alert to criminal activities through this operation.
- 'Operation Prahari' seeks to enhance community relations and build a people-friendly image of the police.
In a crackdown on crime in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police officers have directed members of the force to start foot patrol in more than 250 locations at least thrice a week.
'Operation Prahari' Aims To Enhance Police Presence
Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat on Thursday said the campaign -- 'Operation Prahari' is aimed at making police more sensitive, alert against criminal activities and people-friendly.
Community Engagement Through Increased Patrols
He said 259 locations have been identified in the district for foot patrol that would be conducted at least three times a week.
"If required, we will seek help from Ramgarh Municipal Council, Ramgarh Cantonment Board and other agencies during the campaign," he added.