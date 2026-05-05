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Jharkhand: Traffickers Arrested, Minors Rescued At Railway Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 20:43 IST

In Jharkhand, police rescued multiple minors from traffickers at a Sahibganj railway station, highlighting the ongoing issue of child exploitation and human trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Four minors were rescued from Barharwa railway station in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, after a tip-off about potential trafficking.
  • Two individuals were arrested for allegedly luring the minors with promises of jobs in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
  • The minors were offered monthly wages between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000 for manual labour.
  • In a separate operation, six more minors were rescued at the same station, some of whom had connected through social media.
  • The rescued minors have been placed under protective custody and handed over to a non-profit organisation for counselling and statutory procedures.

Four minors were rescued and two persons arrested on charges of trafficking from a railway station in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off that four minors were being taken out of the state for manual labour, the RPF conducted a search at platform 1 of the Barharwa railway station and rescued them, they said.

 

Details of the Trafficking Operation

"All four minors were residents of Barhait in Sahibganj district," an officer said.

The children told the police that the accused had lured them with promises of jobs in Ambala in Haryana and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, offering monthly wages between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000.

The arrested persons were identified as Manoj Sah (40) and Mohammed Ataul Ansari (51), who confessed during interrogation, the officer said.

A written complaint has been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the rescued minors have been placed under protective custody, he said.

Second Rescue Operation at the Station

In another operation on Tuesday afternoon, the RPF rescued six minors, including two girls, at the station before they could board trains, officials said.

"The children were found under suspicious circumstances in the circulating area without significant luggage. During questioning, three of them, two girls and a boy aged between 10 and 17, said they were from the Taljhari police station area and had connected through social media before leaving home without informing their families," an officer said.

One of the girls, 10, said she had arrived with a young male acquaintance who fled on spotting RPF personnel, he said.

Minors Placed Under Protection

The remaining three minors, all boys from the Kotalpokhar police station area, said they intended to travel to Patna in search of work as labourers, he added.

All six minors were kept at the RPF post for legal formalities before being handed over to a non-profit for protection, counselling and further statutory procedures, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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