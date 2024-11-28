Man hurt in blast near Delhi multiplex, 2nd incident in same area since Oct

A low-intensity blast occurred near PVR Prashant Vihar in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, leaving one person injured, the police said.

IMAGE: NSG team and Dog Squad investigate the site of an explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, in New Delhi, November 28, 2024. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The explosion took place in front of a sweet shop near a park in the same area where a strong blast ripped through a wall of a Central Reserve Police Force school on October 20.

The Delhi police said at 11:47 am, a call was received regarding an explosion in front of Bansi Wala sweet shop in Prashant Vihar.

Chetan Kushwaha (28), the driver of a three-wheeler, which was parked nearby, sustained minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment, police said.

The entire area was cordoned off immediately after a bomb detection team, dog squad, police and Delhi Fire Services reached the spot.

White power was recovered from the spot. However, a probe is underway to ascertain more details about the explosion, officials said.

A senior police officer said film screenings were going on inside the multiplex at the time of the blast. Panic ensued among visitors and residents as smoke engulfed the area.

A video showing a cloud of smoke around the multiplex emerged on social media following the incident. The distance between the PVR and blast site is a few meters.

Hours after the blast, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital.

According to the police sources, the Thursday morning explosion is similar to the blast that occurred outside the CRPF school's boundary wall in Prashant Vihar last month.

"A similar kind of thick smoke was seen in the air in the October 20 explosion near the CRPF school. The white power was again recovered from the spot," a police officer said.

The Delhi police, in a statement, said, "It was found that a very mild intensity explosion occurred near the wall of a small park. One individual suffered minor abrasion. He was instantly taken to the BSA Hospital from where he was discharged after receiving first aid.

"It was a loud explosion, recalled Mahinder Singh,, an eyewitness who operates a food stall in the area, while speaking to PTI.

The smoke began to irritate my eyes and I felt a sharp stinging sensation in my throat. We are all feeling extremely unsafe," Singh said.

"We are terrified because such incidents are happening frequently in this area, said 26-year-old juice vendor Mukesh, who heard the loud explosion.

My family is also worried. but we have no choice," he said.

At a press conference, Atishi condemned the blast, which she said was the second such incident in the last two months in the same locality.

She claimed the situation indicated a larger breakdown in law enforcement and safety measures.

This is a breakdown of law and order in the national capital, Atishi said, referring to the October 20 blast.

She also pointed fingers at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of neglecting the safety of Delhiites.