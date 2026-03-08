One killed, many hurt as student attacks classmates at K'taka school

According to officials, an investigation is underway to determine the motive and weapon used for the incident.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A class nine student allegedly went on a rampage at a private residential school in Ballari, killing one and injuring others with a sharp object and an iron rod, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the school hostel on Saturday night, they said.

The deceased boy was a native of Andhra Pradesh. The body was shifted to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Ballari, for post-mortem.

According to officials, an investigation is underway to determine the motive and weapon used for the incident. A search is also on to nab the accused student, who apparently fled the scene immediately.

"Nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher (also hostel warden) on Saturday night. The student (accused), in a fit of rage, attacked everyone randomly... unfortunately, one student died and seven others are undergoing treatment," Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Ballari Range P S Harsha said.

Speaking to reporters in Ballari, he said the teacher's statement has been recorded and a preliminary inquiry was conducted. Also, the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have visited the spot.

"This case will be considered under the law as one involving a juvenile, who is in conflict with law. So, the investigation should be done sensitively under the Juvenile Justice Act, keeping in mind the safeguards available for the accused. More information cannot be shared."

He further said, "The statements of the deceased boy's parents will also be recorded. A detailed investigation will be conducted, and a report will be submitted to the concerned courts."

According to sources, the warden is also said to have sustained injuries while attempting to intervene.

The students were reportedly asleep in the hostel after dinner, when the accused boy attacked his peers with an iron rod and a sharp object.

Sources suspect that some minor dispute might have triggered the incident.

The student, who was seriously injured in the attack, died on the way to the hospital.

The Brucepet police have registered a case, and an investigation is on.