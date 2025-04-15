HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Class 8 student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil

Class 8 student attacks friend with sickle after tiff over pencil

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 15, 2025 15:57 IST

x

A class 8 student in Palayamkottai in this district was injured on Monday after his classmate attacked him using a sickle following a tiff over a pencil, police said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The victim suffered "minor cut injuries in 2-3 places," and his condition was "normal," a senior police official said. A teacher who tried to intervene also suffered a minor injury.

They are receiving treatment at a private hospital.

 

The two boys had a quarrel recently over sharing a pencil and they were not on talking terms for sometime.

On Tuesday, one of them brought the weapon "hid inside his school bag," and attacked the other, he said, adding, the former would be handed over to the child welfare committee as per legal procedures.

Relatives of the victim expressed concern over a class 8 student bringing a sickle to the school with a 'motive' to carry out the attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Class XII student shoots MP principal dead; arrested
Class XII student shoots MP principal dead; arrested
Delhi student abducted, killed for ransom; 3 minors held
Delhi student abducted, killed for ransom; 3 minors held
Class 9 student stabbed to death over dodgeball game
Class 9 student stabbed to death over dodgeball game
16-yr-old Gurugram boy kills minor girl amid theft bid
16-yr-old Gurugram boy kills minor girl amid theft bid
Student mows down woman in Guj, screams 'another round'
Student mows down woman in Guj, screams 'another round'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Where You Walk in Dr Ambedkar's Footsteps

webstory image 3

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

'Sarakondrai' flowers seen in full bloom in TN's Thoothukudi2:23

'Sarakondrai' flowers seen in full bloom in TN's Thoothukudi

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without footwear1:22

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without...

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani spotted at airport in style1:04

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani spotted at airport in style

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD