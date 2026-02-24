HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Shivamogga turns tense after student's death outside school

Shivamogga turns tense after student's death outside school

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 11:01 IST

x

A 16-year-old student's murder outside a Shivamogga school has ignited community tension, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about school violence.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy was murdered outside a government school in Sulaebailu, Shivamogga, leading to increased tension.
  • The victim, Sanketh, was an SSLC student who intervened in an argument involving a group of boys outside his school.
  • The police have taken two minors into custody in connection with the murder and are investigating the motive.
  • The incident has taken on a communal undertone, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police reinforcements to maintain order.
  • BJP MLA from Shivamogga, S N Channabasappa, visited the hospital following the incident.

A 16-year-old boy died outside a government school in Sulaebailu in Shivamogga, sparking tension in the area, the police said on Tuesday.

Following the incident, a large police force was deployed in the city.

 

The incident occurred after Sanketh (16), an SSLC student of the Government High School at Uragadooru, attended a special class ahead of examinations.

Intervention in argument proves costly

Superintendent of Police Nikhil B told reporters that Sanketh intervened in an argument involving a group of boys outside his school.

"Some friends who were known to him -- they had earlier studied in the same school -- were involved. They are also minors. They hit him with their hands. Immediately after being struck, he collapsed. After he fell, by the time he was taken to the hospital, we came to know that he had died."

"... he was struck near the chest. Due to that blow, he collapsed on the spot," the SP said.

Two minors have been taken into custody in this connection.

"We are also gathering information about others involved in the incident. Whoever is found to be involved, we will initiate legal action against them as well," the official added.

Investigation into Motive

On the possible motive, the SP said the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

"We do not have complete information about that. Once we conduct a detailed inquiry, we will know. Some people are saying it may have been over a trivial matter. However, we cannot confirm that at this stage," he said.

Communal Undertones and Security Measures

The incident took on a communal undertone, prompting authorities to deploy heavy police reinforcements across the city to maintain order and prevent escalation.

BJP MLA from Shivamogga, S N Channabasappa, also visited the hospital.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
'What if he had taken the extreme step?'
'What if he had taken the extreme step?'
Maharashtra student drowns, another missing off Chennai coast
Maharashtra student drowns, another missing off Chennai coast
'You will lose son too': Deceased Bihar NEET aspirant's family gets threat
'You will lose son too': Deceased Bihar NEET aspirant's family gets threat
Communal clash breaks out in Jabalpur town, 49 arrested
Communal clash breaks out in Jabalpur town, 49 arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai0:48

Seema Sajdeh spotted in a stylish look in Mumbai

Latest Visuals From Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Site4:55

Latest Visuals From Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash Site

Watch: Skye Air begins AI-powered doorstep delivery in Gurugram3:15

Watch: Skye Air begins AI-powered doorstep delivery in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO