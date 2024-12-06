News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » After being scolded, student shoots MP school principal dead

After being scolded, student shoots MP school principal dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 06, 2024 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Class XII student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon after being admonished for coming late, police officials said. 

Image used for for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

He and his classmate from the Arts stream escaped from the spot on the deceased's scooter, they added

Superintendent of police Agam Jain said Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot in the head at the entrance of the toilet of Dhamora Government Higher School at around 1:30pm.

"Saxena died on the spot. The alleged shooter and his associate fled on the deceased's scooter. Efforts are on to nab both the students," Jain informed.

City superintendent of police Aman Mishra told PTI only one round was fired from a locally-made pistol, which is yet to be recovered.

He added that more details would be had after X-ray reports of the deceased are received.

 

"As per initial investigations, the two accused were upset at being scolded for coming late today as well as on earlier occasions," said Mishra, who was at the crime spot helming the probe.

Saxena was principal of Dhamora Government Higher School for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati said.

A teacher at the institution, Harishankar Joshi, told reporters that Saxena was a "gem of a person" and claimed the alleged shooter was a "notorious lad" who attended school as per his whims.

"Principal Saxena used to counsel such students. If things did not improve, he would call the parents of such students. Saxena had cordial relations with all the staff," Joshi added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
40 students, teachers stabbed in school in China
40 students, teachers stabbed in school in China
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Boy says 'minister doesn't know Kannada', faces action
Boy says 'minister doesn't know Kannada', faces action
Zaheer's Aussie Mission: Pant As LSG Cap
Zaheer's Aussie Mission: Pant As LSG Cap
How Australia Floored India In Adelaide
How Australia Floored India In Adelaide
Mum's Blessings For Ajitdada
Mum's Blessings For Ajitdada
The Stumps Show: Day 1, Adelaide Test
The Stumps Show: Day 1, Adelaide Test
More like this
Teacher fatally stabbed in Tamil Nadu school
Teacher fatally stabbed in Tamil Nadu school
Lucknow University teachers attacked, varsity closed
Lucknow University teachers attacked, varsity closed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances