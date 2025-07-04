On The Way To The Amarnath Shrine

Pilgrims begin their trek towards the Amarnath cave from the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

IMAGE: Pilgrims use palkis (palanquins) and ponies as they begin their trek from the Baltal base camp. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims in a jubilant mood as they begin their trek to the shrine. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Palanquin services to reach the holy cave. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as the pilgrims arrive. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pilgrims ride ponies to reach the shrine, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of pilgrims traveling along the mountain path. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the Amarnath shine during the first aarti of Baba Barfani. Photograph: Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff