Home  » News » On The Way To The Amarnath Shrine

July 04, 2025 11:52 IST

Pilgrims begin their trek towards the Amarnath cave from the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims use palkis (palanquins) and ponies as they begin their trek from the Baltal base camp. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims in a jubilant mood as they begin their trek to the shrine. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Palanquin services to reach the holy cave. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as the pilgrims arrive. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Pilgrims ride ponies to reach the shrine, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of pilgrims traveling along the mountain path. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of the Amarnath shine during the first aarti of Baba Barfani. Photograph: Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

