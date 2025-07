On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the first batch of pilgrims arrived in Srinagar to proceed for the Amarnath Yatra.

On arrival they were greeted by Srinagar's Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labrooar and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Chakravarti.

In view of the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, security has been tightened for the pilgrims.

IMAGE: A sign board welcomes the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Srinagar. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Security personnel on guard.

IMAGE: Security personnel maintain a vigil on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway as the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims arrive.

IMAGE: The pilgrims wave to the crowd.

IMAGE: The pilgrims being welcomed.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff