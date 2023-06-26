On camera, armed men rob car at gunpoint inside Delhi tunnel

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel when the victims were going towards Gurugram in a cab to deliver the money.

"A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24," the Delhi Police said.

The 1.5-km tunnel connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

The police further said that following a complaint by the victims, a case has been registered under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

WATCH: The CCTV footage of the robbery

Reacting over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's resignation.

Sharing a video of the purported incident, the chief minister reiterated his demand that Delhi's law and order should be handed over the local government.

"LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. (sic)," he said in a tweet, tagging a news report. "If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens (sic)."

Last week, Kejriwal and Saxena had exchanged a series of accusatory letters over law and order.

With inputs from PTI