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Home  » News » Five Injured in Begusarai Crude Bomb Explosion During Search Operation

Five Injured in Begusarai Crude Bomb Explosion During Search Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 21:53 IST

A crude bomb explosion in Begusarai, Bihar, injured five officials, including members of the Special Task Force, during a search operation linked to robbery investigations, highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement.

Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Key Points

  • Five officials, including three STF personnel, were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Begusarai, Bihar.
  • The explosion occurred during a search operation related to bank and jewellery showroom robbery cases.
  • The search was conducted outside the premises of Sandeep Kumar, an accused in the robbery cases.
  • All injured officials were taken to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger.
  • Sandeep Kumar is allegedly involved in multiple cases of bank and jewellery store robberies.

Five officials, including three personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the Navkothi area in the afternoon, they said.

 

The explosion took place when a joint team of the STF and district police was conducting searches outside the premises of Sandeep Kumar, an accused arrested in connection with a bank and jewellery showroom robbery cases, they said.

Investigation Details

"Five officials, including three STF personnel, sustained minor injuries in the explosion. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, and all are out of danger," a statement said.

Police said Kumar is involved in several cases of bank and jewellery store robbery, and the searches were being carried out based on disclosures made by him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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