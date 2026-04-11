Five Injured in Begusarai Crude Bomb Explosion During Search Operation

A crude bomb explosion in Begusarai, Bihar, injured five officials, including members of the Special Task Force, during a search operation linked to robbery investigations, highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement.
Key Points
- Five officials, including three STF personnel, were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Begusarai, Bihar.
- The explosion occurred during a search operation related to bank and jewellery showroom robbery cases.
- The search was conducted outside the premises of Sandeep Kumar, an accused in the robbery cases.
- All injured officials were taken to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger.
- Sandeep Kumar is allegedly involved in multiple cases of bank and jewellery store robberies.
Five officials, including three personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday, police said.
The incident happened in the Navkothi area in the afternoon, they said.
The explosion took place when a joint team of the STF and district police was conducting searches outside the premises of Sandeep Kumar, an accused arrested in connection with a bank and jewellery showroom robbery cases, they said.
Investigation Details
"Five officials, including three STF personnel, sustained minor injuries in the explosion. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, and all are out of danger," a statement said.
Police said Kumar is involved in several cases of bank and jewellery store robbery, and the searches were being carried out based on disclosures made by him.