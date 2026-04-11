Five Injured in Begusarai Crude Bomb Explosion During Search Operation

A crude bomb explosion in Begusarai, Bihar, injured five officials, including members of the Special Task Force, during a search operation linked to robbery investigations, highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement.

Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Key Points Five officials, including three STF personnel, were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Begusarai, Bihar.

The explosion occurred during a search operation related to bank and jewellery showroom robbery cases.

The search was conducted outside the premises of Sandeep Kumar, an accused in the robbery cases.

All injured officials were taken to a nearby hospital and are reported to be out of danger.

Sandeep Kumar is allegedly involved in multiple cases of bank and jewellery store robberies.

Five officials, including three personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the Navkothi area in the afternoon, they said.

The explosion took place when a joint team of the STF and district police was conducting searches outside the premises of Sandeep Kumar, an accused arrested in connection with a bank and jewellery showroom robbery cases, they said.

Investigation Details

"Five officials, including three STF personnel, sustained minor injuries in the explosion. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, and all are out of danger," a statement said.

Police said Kumar is involved in several cases of bank and jewellery store robbery, and the searches were being carried out based on disclosures made by him.