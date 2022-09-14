News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Begusarai shooting: 7 cops suspended for dereliction of duty; 5 detained

Begusarai shooting: 7 cops suspended for dereliction of duty; 5 detained

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 14, 2022 22:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven police personnel in Bihar's Begusarai were suspended on Wednesday for dereliction of duty after four gunmen went on a rampage in the district, killing a man and critically injuring 11 people, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Begusarai DIG Satya Veer Singh meets a victim of mass shooting at a hospital in Begusarai, Bihar, September 14, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, district police officers had claimed that two bike-borne assailants were involved in the incident.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters in Patna, “The incident is being thoroughly investigated by the Bihar Police. Officers are also probing the motive behind it”.

 

Seven district police personnel have been suspended in connection with the shooting, the chief minister said.

Talking to media persons, Yogendra Kumar, Begusarai Superintendent of Police, said, “The district police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Altogether four gunmen were involved in the incident. The miscreants came in two bikes and fired indiscriminately at several locations in Begusarai on Tuesday, killing a 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, and injuring 11 others”.

Five persons have been detained in connection with the incident, he said.

Security has been heightened in the district and all the entry points have been barricaded, the SP said.

The police have released CCTV footage of the incident, and announced cash reward for anyone providing reliable information about the accused.

Meanwhile, Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is also a Member of Parliament from Begusarai, reached his Lok Sabha constituency in the evening.

Talking to reporters in Patna on way to Begusarai, Singh said, "Whenever a 'Mahagathbandan' government comes to power in Bihar, the law and order situation starts deteriorating . Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now termed 'Jungle Raj' as 'Janata Raj', which is ridiculous. He (the CM) is working under the pressure of the RJD leadership ”.

The Union minister and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, separately met family members of the victims during the day.

Meanwhile, most of the markets in Begusarai remained closed on Wednesday in the wake of a bandh call given by the district unit of the saffron party.

A section of people also disrupted movement of vehicles near Pipra village on National Highway 28 connecting Begusarai and Barauni.

The protestors blocked the National Highway after placing Chandan Kumar's body on the road.

The gunmen had first opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in the town, targeting shops in the busy area. Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open. The miscreants then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara, and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
72% of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR
72% of Bihar ministers face criminal cases: ADR
57% Bihar ministers have criminal cases against them
57% Bihar ministers have criminal cases against them
'Nitish has never compromised on crime'
'Nitish has never compromised on crime'
Economic ground not barred: SC in EWS quota hearing
Economic ground not barred: SC in EWS quota hearing
SBI authorised to promote rupee trade with Russia
SBI authorised to promote rupee trade with Russia
Ganguly, Shah can retain top BCCI posts after SC nod
Ganguly, Shah can retain top BCCI posts after SC nod
Rahul Gandhi won't do backseat driving: Jairam
Rahul Gandhi won't do backseat driving: Jairam
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Has crime reduced in Bihar?

Has crime reduced in Bihar?

Warning! Sextortion Cases On The Rise

Warning! Sextortion Cases On The Rise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances