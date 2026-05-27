Odisha Police Probe Custodial Torture Allegations

Odisha police have launched an investigation into allegations of custodial torture against a woman and her son, prompting scrutiny of police conduct and human rights concerns in Kendrapara district.

Key Points Odisha police launch inquiry into alleged custodial torture of a woman and her son.

The alleged victims accuse Talachua Marine Police Station personnel of third-degree torture.

Victims claim they were assaulted, confined, and forced to sign blank papers.

Medical examination reportedly confirmed injury marks on the victims' bodies.

The Superintendent of Police has directed an inquiry and promised action based on findings.

Police have launched an inquiry into allegations of custodial torture of a woman and her son by personnel of the Talachua Marine Police Station in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria on Wednesday said he had personally visited the police station to look into the matter.

The SP said that Pattamundai SDPO Sukant Kumar Patra has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 48 hours.

"Action will be initiated against the accused officials based on the findings of the inquiry," the SP said.

Allegations of Brutal Assault and Confinement

The alleged victims, Annapurna Mandal (55) and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal (31) of Giripahi village, accused Talachua Marine Police Station inspector-in-charge Sandhyarani Jena and another officer of subjecting them to third-degree torture inside the police station on Monday.

Annapurna's husband Manoranjan Mandal had lodged a complaint against his wife and son on Sunday over a domestic dispute. Following the complaint, police reportedly summoned the duo for questioning the next day.

Details of the Alleged Torture

Annapurna and her son alleged that they were brutally assaulted in custody, confined inside a toilet for nearly four hours and forced to sign blank papers. Annapurna further claimed that she was disrobed and that police personnel wiped off the sindoor from her forehead. They also alleged that Ananta's mobile phone was seized.

Both sustained multiple injuries and were later admitted to the Community Health Centre at Rajnagar. Medical examination reportedly confirmed injury marks on their bodies.

However, Jena denied all allegations.

The SDPO said appropriate action would follow on the findings of the inquiry.