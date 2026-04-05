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Police Probe Death of Actor Rahul Banerjee During Odisha TV Serial Shoot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 19:05 IST

Police in Odisha have launched an investigation into the tragic death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who drowned during the filming of a Bengali TV serial at Talsari beach, prompting scrutiny of safety protocols and potential negligence.

Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Key Points

  • Odisha police are investigating the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who drowned during a TV serial shoot at Talsari beach.
  • An FIR has been filed following a complaint from the actor's wife, prompting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
  • The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum has accused the serial's producers of negligence, alleging the shoot endangered human lives.
  • Police will investigate all angles, including potential criminal conspiracy, to determine the cause of the actor's tragic drowning.

The Odisha police have registered an FIR over the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who allegedly drowned during a shoot of a Bengali television serial at Talsari beach in Balasore district, officials said on Sunday.

Banerjee, 43, drowned during a TV serial shooting at Talsari beach in Odisha on March 29 by accidentally slipping into seawater. He was declared dead by a doctor at a Digha hospital, where he was taken by his associates, the police said.

 

An FIR was registered at Talasari Marine police station on Saturday night after receiving a complaint from the actor's wife, a police officer said on Sunday.

The police officer said they will investigate from all angles, including if any criminal conspiracy to the incident and evidence will be collected before coming to a definite conclusion.

Actor's Career and Industry Response

Banerjee rose to fame with the 2008 Bengali film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', directed by Raj Chakraborty, which starred him opposite Priyanka Sarkar and became a major hit.

Banerjee, who had started his career in early 2000, acted in several critically acclaimed Bengali films and TV soaps after the blockbuster success of Chirodini in 2008 and also started hosting a podcast which gained popularity.

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum on Saturday had lodged a complaint at the Regent Park police station in Kolkata against the producers in connection with the incident.

Kolkata Police said the complaint was treated as a 'Zero FIR' against the serial's producers, accusing them of conducting the shoot in a "negligent manner" that endangered human lives.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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