Bengali Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns During Shoot

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee tragically drowned during a television series shoot near Digha, prompting a police investigation.

IMAGE: Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee/Instagram

Key Points Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in a drowning accident during a television series shoot near Digha.

The incident occurred at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border, while Banerjee and co-actor Sweta Mishra were performing a dance sequence.

Both actors slipped into a ditch while in knee-deep water and were rushed to Digha Hospital, but Banerjee could not be saved.

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee died in a tragic accident during a shoot near Digha, officials said. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

Rahul was shooting for a television series alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital but Rahul could not be saved.

Sharing details of the incident, Superintendent of Police Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said the Talsari police first received information from the Digha police, after which further action was taken.

The police noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with the Digha police to investigate the matter.

Rahul Banerjee's Career

Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee, 42, came from a film and theatre background.

He was born to Director Biswanath Banerjee and started acting at a very young age.

As a child artist, he was part of many stage shows linked to his father's theatre group. He later appeared in films and gained recognition with the 2008 romantic film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, directed by Raj Chakraborty and co-starring actress Priyanka Sarkar. The film was a big hit and helped him become a known face in Bengali cinema.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff