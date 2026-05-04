Opposition Slams BJP Over Odisha Law And Order Situation

Opposition parties in Odisha are criticising the BJP government's handling of law and order following a brazen daylight attack in Puri district, raising concerns about public safety and governance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition parties in Odisha criticise the BJP government for failing to ensure a safe environment after a violent attack in Puri district.

A video showing a man being attacked in broad daylight in Kanas, Puri district, has sparked outrage and concerns about lawlessness.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

Police have formed special teams to apprehend the accused in the Kanas attack, with investigations suggesting past enmity as a motive.

Opposition BJD and Congress on Monday alleged that the ruling BJP has "utterly failed" to ensure a safe environment for the people of Odisha after a broad daylight attack on a man on the streets at Kanas in Puri district.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das have expressed deep concern after a video went viral showing a group of miscreants chasing a man in a crowded marketplace and launching a violent assault using a sharp weapon. A motorbike with three riders ran over the man, creating panic in Kanas area on Saturday.

Rising Concerns Over Law And Order In Odisha

Sources said the incident took place on a busy road barely half a kilometre from the local police station. The victim was identified as Mrutyunjaya Bharimal (35) of Dokanda village. The victim, too, had a long crime record, and the incident appeared to be a fight between two gangs in Puri district.

The local people later rescued the man and sent him to a local hospital with the help of the police. The critically injured man was later shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. His condition remains critical, police said.

Police Investigation And Response To The Kanas Attack

Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said past enmity may be the reason behind the incident. The injured man has a criminal record. "The Puri police have formed three special teams to nab the accused persons," the SP said.

Patnaik said the incident that occurred in Kanas of Puri district clearly shows that lawlessness in Odisha has crossed all limits. "In what direction is the BJP government taking Odisha? The sight of miscreants banding together in broad daylight during the afternoon to brutally and mercilessly carry out a fatal attack on a young man has left the entire populace of Odisha shaken and terrified," Patnaik said in a post on X.

Political Fallout And Accusations Against The BJP

Patnaik, who is also the Leader of Opposition, asked, "Is there rule of law in Odisha, then? Due to the BJP government's inertia and incompetence, criminals are roaming about completely fearless. Ordinary citizens have been gripped by fear and terror."

Patnaik alleged that the BJP government has utterly failed to ensure a safe environment for the people. "People's trust in Odisha's governance system is on the verge of shattering. How much more disastrous does lawlessness have to become before the government wakes up from its slumber?," he asked.

In a post on X, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said, "The incident of brutal violence at Pipili Kanas Golabazar continues to raise serious concerns over the prevailing law & order situation in the state. Even after 24 hours, the absence of prompt and decisive action is deeply concerning. People of Odisha deserve a secure environment. BJP Govt must act firmly without delay to uphold law and order."