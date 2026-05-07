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Odisha NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide After Exam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 07, 2026 15:01 IST

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A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Odisha tragically died by suicide, highlighting the immense pressure and stress associated with the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Odisha died by suicide, allegedly due to fear of failing the NEET exam.
  • The student, Jyoti Prakash Barik, was found hanging in his rented house in Bhadrak.
  • Family members reported that he was under intense mental stress after appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.
  • This was his second attempt at the NEET exam, and his family had invested a significant amount in his coaching.

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found hanging in his house on Thursday, police said.

His family alleged that the teen took his life, fearing that he would not clear the exam he appeared on May 3.

 

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Prakash Barik, a resident of Nunda village under Tihidi block.

According to police, he was found hanging from the ceiling of their rented house in Bhadrak town police station area.

Though he was taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

NEET Aspirant's Mental Stress

While Bhadrak Town Police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the matter, his family members said he was under intense mental stress after appearing in the exam on Sunday.

Jyoti Prakash had failed to crack the NEET examination last year and was optimistic of clearing it this time.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is a national-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and BSc Nursing, conducted annually.

Family's Financial Investment

His father runs a tea stall to earn his livelihood and spent around Rs 3 lakh for his son's coaching, family members claimed.

"Fearing another failure, he might have died by suicide," his father said.

Speaking to reporters, the family members said Jyoti Prakash was alone at home last night when the incident occurred.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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