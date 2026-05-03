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NEET Aspirant's Death In Kota: Police Confirm Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 03, 2026 16:40 IST

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A NEET aspirant's death in Kota, confirmed as suicide, has prompted authorities to address the intense pressure and mental health challenges faced by students in coaching centres.

Key Points

  • Police confirm NEET aspirant's death in Kota was a suicide due to exam-related stress.
  • The student had been preparing for the NEET exam for two years at a Kota coaching centre.
  • A suicide note and CCTV footage revealed the student's state of depression and anxiety.
  • Kota administration issues guidelines for coaching institutes to prioritise student mental health and provide support.
  • Helpline services have been activated for students in Kota dealing with stress and emotional issues.

Police in Kota, Rajasthan, have confirmed that the death of a NEET aspirant from Uttarakhand was a suicide after examining CCTV footage.

NEET Aspirant's Depression And Stress

Dixit Prasad (20), from Almora in Uttarakhand, was found to be depressed and suffering from stress related to his upcoming tests. He allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of a building in Landmark City on Saturday, a day before the pre-medical tests.

 

He had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Kota for the past two years and resided in a fourth-floor room in the building.

Investigation Reveals Suicide

Initially, police had suggested the death might have been due to an accidental fall. However, after examining CCTV footage and a suicide note recovered from his room, it was determined that Prasad climbed to the 6th floor and jumped.

Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj stated that the investigation revealed Prasad was depressed and stressed, fearing he would not pass the NEET exam.

Kota Administration's Response

Following the incident, Prasad's parents arrived in Kota, and his body was handed over after a post-mortem examination. A case has been lodged to investigate the cause of death.

The Kota administration has issued guidelines to coaching institutes and hostels, emphasising the importance of students' mental health. Institutes are instructed to identify signs of stress, depression, isolation, or anxiety and provide counselling and emotional support.

Mental Health Support For Students

Multiple helpline services have been activated for students dealing with stress, safety concerns, or emotional issues. Students can contact the dedicated Student Cell helpline (95304-42778) for guidance and support.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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