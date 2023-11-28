News
Rediff.com  » News » Another NEET student found hanging in Kota, 25th suicide this year

Another NEET student found hanging in Kota, 25th suicide this year

Source: PTI
November 28, 2023 13:02 IST
A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal was found hanging in his rented accommodation in Kota but no suicide note has been recovered from his room, the police said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Faureed Hussain (20), a native of West Bengal's Birhum district, had been preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET at a coaching institute in Kota for around a year. He had been living the rented accommodation in Wauf Nagar since July this year.

Some other students of coaching institutes also lived in the same house.

 

Hussain was last spotted in the afternoon hours of Monday. When he did not come out of his room till 8 pm, his friends called him but he did not open the door. Following this, they informed the house owner, who called the police, Circle Inspector at Dadabari police station Rajesh Pathak said.

The police rushed to the spot and broke the door open to find the youth hanging, he said, adding, "No suicide note was found in the room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained."

Post-mortem will be done after his parents arrive, the police officer said.

This was the 25th case of suicide by a coaching student here this year. On September 18, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance. It was the second suicide case that month. In August, six coaching students had committed suicide. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
