When They Searched For Their Kin

Glimpses of the tragic aftermath following last Friday's triple train collision in Odisha's Balasore district.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Dilip Kumar Sabar, left, and Afuy Shaikh search for pictures of their deceased family members on their phones as they both attempt to claim the same body at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Dilip Sabar stands in a crowded office to complete formalities to claim compensation from the government for his deceased brother-in-law Jyotilal Sabar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Dilip Sabar stands near a coffin with the body of his deceased brother-in-law. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A man enters a deep freezer truck filled with dead bodies to try and identify a family member at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A mortuary staffer carries an empty coffin at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Jenima Mondal kisses a photograph of her son Mamjur Ali Mondal after receiving his body from the mortuary at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A man displays pictures of his cousin Anjarul Hoque, who was killed in the train tragedy, outside a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A train moves past a damaged coach on Monday after the tracks were restored at the site of Friday's horrific train collision. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com