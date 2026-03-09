HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Assam Man Dies Falling From Train in Balasore, Odisha

Assam Man Dies Falling From Train in Balasore, Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
Last updated on: March 09, 2026 13:25 IST

An Assam man tragically died after falling from a train in Odisha's Balasore district, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Key Points

  • An Assam man, Niran Biswas, died after falling from a train in Odisha's Balasore district.
  • The incident occurred near Sabira rail station as Biswas was returning home from Tamil Nadu.
  • Police suspect the fall was accidental and have registered a case.
  • The body was sent home after a post-mortem examination.

A 43-year-old man from Assam died when he fell from a running train in Odisha's Balasore district, police said Monday.

The deceased was identified as Niran Biswas of Chintagaon village in Assam's Udalguri district, they said.

 

The incident happened near Sabira rail station on Sunday when he was returning home from Tamil Nadu, along with some relatives, they added.

His body was sent home by an ambulance after post-mortem examination, police said.

Biswas is suspected to have fallen from the train accidentally, they said, adding that a case has been lodged.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
