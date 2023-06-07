News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man goes to cops as wife claims he died in Balasore train crash

Man goes to cops as wife claims he died in Balasore train crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 07, 2023 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman who tried to 'fake' her husband's death in the Balasore train accident for compensation cash announced by the state government and Railways is in trouble.

IMAGE: A family member of Balasore train tragedy, takes a look at a photograph to find the deceased at the help centre set up by railway officials, in Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gitanjali Datta of Maniabanda in Cuttack district had claimed that her husband Bijay Datta had died in the accident on June 2 and had even identified a body as her husband's.

 

However, after verification of documents, it was found that her claim was false.

"Though police let her go with a warning, trouble started after her husband filed a complaint at Maniabandha police station. The woman has now gone into hiding fearing arrest," police said.

Police said the couple has been living separately for the last 13 years.

Bijay has demanded stringent action against Gitanjali for attempting to grab public money and also faking his death.

Maniabanda police station in-charge Basant Kumar Satpathy said police have asked Gitanjali's husband to lodge a complaint at Bahanaga police station in Balasore district as the incident took place there.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary P K Jena asked the Railways and Odisha police to take stringent action against people making fake claimants over bodies.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh.

On the other hand, the railway ministry has declared Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died in the accident.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.

In all, some 288 people died in the accident and more than 1,200 were injured.

A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
DNA samples collected to identify train crash victims
DNA samples collected to identify train crash victims
Train crash: Morgues struggle with unclaimed bodies
Train crash: Morgues struggle with unclaimed bodies
Severed head fell on my chest: Train mishap survivor
Severed head fell on my chest: Train mishap survivor
WTC final: Milestones to watch out for...
WTC final: Milestones to watch out for...
'These are superheroes without capes'
'These are superheroes without capes'
Drunk miscreants booked for kidnapping attempt at JNU
Drunk miscreants booked for kidnapping attempt at JNU
NEET aspirant found dead in Kota, 10th case this year
NEET aspirant found dead in Kota, 10th case this year
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When They Searched For Their Kin

When They Searched For Their Kin

Man finds 'dead' son alive in Balasore morgue

Man finds 'dead' son alive in Balasore morgue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances