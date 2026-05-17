Odisha Cop Accused Of Threatening Teen Harassment Victim

An Odisha police officer is under investigation after allegedly threatening a 15-year-old harassment victim with jail, sparking outrage and demands for accountability.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 15-year-old girl fainted after an Odisha police officer allegedly threatened her with jail for filing a false harassment complaint.

The girl had gone to the Morada Police Station to file a complaint against a man who allegedly harassed her.

The opposition BJD is demanding action against the police officer for alleged mental harassment of the victim.

An FIR has been registered against the accused harasser, and an investigation is underway into the police officer's conduct.

Senior officers are reviewing CCTV footage to verify the family's allegations against the Morada police station IIC.

A 15-year-old girl fainted after a police officer in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district allegedly threatened her with a seven-year jail term if the harassment complaint she wanted to lodge turned out to be false, officials said on Sunday.

The opposition BJD demanded action against the officer accusing him of subjecting her mental harassment inside the Morada Police Station on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl is now admitted to a hospital, while an FIR was registered against the man who allegedly proposed to her repeatedly, subjecting her to mental harassment.

The family also lodged a complaint against the inspector in charge (IIC) of Morada Police Station and sought the Mayurbhanj SP's intervention into the matter.

The IIC was not available for comment.

When the girl, accompanied by her mother, went to police station, the IIC allegedly asked unrelated questions and further harassed her instead of accepting her complaint.

Allegations of Police Intimidation

Later the family members approached Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal over the phone and requested her to register the FIR.

On direction of the SDPO, Morada Police Station IIC Sumeet Soran register the FIR, but allegedly threatened the girl of imprisonment if she made any false complaint.

"How did the police know that the complaint was false? The officer was angry after his senior intervened. Our daughter was threatened with a seven-year jail term and asked to withdraw the complaint when her statement was being recorded," her mother said.

Victim Hospitalised After Police Station Visit

Soon after leaving the police station, the girl who recently passed class 10 examination, collapsed and lost consciousness. She was taken to a local hospital in an unconscious state and later shifted to to district headquarters hospital in Baripada for further treatment when her condition did not improve, officials said.

The victim's mother has blamed the IIC for her daughter's deteriorating health, alleging that the intimidation led to acute mental distress. The family has lodged a formal complaint against the concerned IIC and sought Mayurbhanj SP's intervention.

Investigation Underway

Mayurbhanj's Additional SP Deepak Kumar Gochayat said, "A case has been registered against the accused man who allegedly harassed the minor girl under different section of the BNS and POCSO. The matter is under investigation."

He said the accused man has been detained and being interrogated.

Asked about the allegation against the Morada police station IIC, the ASP said, "We have CCTV camera at the police station. Senior officers are verifying the allegation made by the girl's family. If the allegation is found true, action will certainly be taken against the accused police officer."

Political Outcry and Demands for Justice

Meanwhile, a delegation of the opposition BJD led by its Mayurbhanj district president Sudam Marandi met the girl and her family members and demanded immediate action against the "erring" police officer.

"The girl became unconscious after being unable to bear the threats of the Officer-in-Charge while seeking justice at Morada Police Station. The officer did not register her complaint and instead spoke harshly which is condemnable," Marandi said.

The former minister said that while the state government is conducting awareness programmes in police stations for the safety of girls, harassing and threatening her in the name of recording statements without the presence of a woman police officer is a matter requiring investigation.