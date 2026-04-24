HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Abduction Accused Dies By Suicide In Police Station; Officers Suspended

Abduction Accused Dies By Suicide In Police Station; Officers Suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 10:57 IST

A man accused of abducting a minor girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in police custody, prompting the suspension of two officers for negligence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man accused of abducting a minor girl allegedly died by suicide in a police station toilet in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accused, Chandrapal, was arrested after allegedly luring a 16-year-old girl away from her home.
  • The station house officer and a duty clerk have been suspended for negligence following the death.
  • The victim was safely rescued from Loni and sent to a 'One Stop Centre' for support.

A 28-year-old man accused of abducting a minor girl allegedly died by suicide inside a toilet at the Chandpa police station here, prompting the suspension of the station house officer and a duty clerk, officials said on Friday.

Accusation and Arrest Details

Hathras SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said a 16-year-old girl from the Chandpa area went missing on April 15. Her father lodged a complaint on April 18, alleging that Chandrapal, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad district, lured her away.

 

On Thursday, police rescued the girl safely from Loni and brought the accused to the Chandpa police station. The girl was sent to a 'One Stop Centre', a government initiative that provides women/girls in distress integrated support, including medical aid, legal counsel, police assistance, and temporary shelter, officials said.

Suicide and Suspension

According to police, the accused went to the toilet inside the police station late on Thursday night, where he allegedly hanged himself. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sinha said that SHO Shyam Singh and duty clerk Lakhan Singh have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence.

Relationship Background

The accused and the girl came into contact through Instagram about two years ago, and the contact later developed into a relationship, police said.

The incident raises concerns about safety and oversight within police stations. 'One Stop Centres' are part of a national scheme to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in urban and rural areas. The National Mission for Empowerment of Women oversees the One Stop Centre scheme.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gang-rape victim's father kills self over UP police's inaction, 2 suspended
Gang-rape victim's father kills self over UP police's inaction, 2 suspended
Accused Rapist Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh Police Station
Accused Rapist Dies by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh Police Station
22-year-old dies in police custody in UP; 5 cops suspended
22-year-old dies in police custody in UP; 5 cops suspended
UP Jail Inmate Suspected of Suicide: Rape Accused Found Dead
UP Jail Inmate Suspected of Suicide: Rape Accused Found Dead
Pratapgarh Jail Staff Suspended After Inmate Dies from Burns
Pratapgarh Jail Staff Suspended After Inmate Dies from Burns

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

'Earth Anthem' by Diplomat-Poet Abhay K Unites Voices Worldwide0:51

'Earth Anthem' by Diplomat-Poet Abhay K Unites Voices...

Tourists Flock to Srinagar, Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake 1:16

Tourists Flock to Srinagar, Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna Mission4:23

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO