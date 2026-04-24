Abduction Accused Dies By Suicide In Police Station; Officers Suspended

A man accused of abducting a minor girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in police custody, prompting the suspension of two officers for negligence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man accused of abducting a minor girl allegedly died by suicide in a police station toilet in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, Chandrapal, was arrested after allegedly luring a 16-year-old girl away from her home.

The station house officer and a duty clerk have been suspended for negligence following the death.

The victim was safely rescued from Loni and sent to a 'One Stop Centre' for support.

A 28-year-old man accused of abducting a minor girl allegedly died by suicide inside a toilet at the Chandpa police station here, prompting the suspension of the station house officer and a duty clerk, officials said on Friday.

Accusation and Arrest Details

Hathras SP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said a 16-year-old girl from the Chandpa area went missing on April 15. Her father lodged a complaint on April 18, alleging that Chandrapal, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad district, lured her away.

On Thursday, police rescued the girl safely from Loni and brought the accused to the Chandpa police station. The girl was sent to a 'One Stop Centre', a government initiative that provides women/girls in distress integrated support, including medical aid, legal counsel, police assistance, and temporary shelter, officials said.

Suicide and Suspension

According to police, the accused went to the toilet inside the police station late on Thursday night, where he allegedly hanged himself. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sinha said that SHO Shyam Singh and duty clerk Lakhan Singh have been suspended with immediate effect for negligence.

Relationship Background

The accused and the girl came into contact through Instagram about two years ago, and the contact later developed into a relationship, police said.

The incident raises concerns about safety and oversight within police stations. 'One Stop Centres' are part of a national scheme to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in urban and rural areas. The National Mission for Empowerment of Women oversees the One Stop Centre scheme.