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Odisha Teen Dies By Suicide After Lover's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 15:58 IST

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In a tragic turn of events in Odisha, a teenage girl died by suicide shortly after her lover, facing a kidnapping case related to their elopement, also took his own life.

Key Points

  • A 14-year-old girl in Odisha died by suicide after eloping with her 21-year-old lover.
  • The couple fled to Pune after eloping on April 1st.
  • The girl's father filed a police complaint, leading to a kidnapping case against the man.
  • The man died by suicide after learning about the police case.
  • The girl was found dead at a women's counselling centre where she was temporarily lodged.

A 14-year-old girl, who had eloped with her lover, allegedly hanged herself to death in Odisha's Angul on Saturday morning, a day after the man took the same step in the face of a police case registered by the teenager's family, officials said.

Details of the Tragic Incident

"The girl's body was found hanging inside the bathroom of a women's counselling centre, where she was temporarily lodged," an official of the Angul Town police station said.

 

According to police, the girl had eloped with the 21-year-old man on April 1, and they fled to Pune.

Police Investigation and Aftermath

A week later, the girl's father lodged a complaint with the Angul Sadar police station on April 8, based on which a case of kidnapping was lodged against the man, the investigating officer of the case said.

Upon receiving the news of the registration of the FIR, the duo returned to the man's home in Dhenkanal district on Friday, he said.

Distressed over the registration of the case, the youth ended his life by hanging himself that very day, police said, adding the girl was lodged at a women's counselling centre in Angul town.

On Saturday, her body was found hanging at the Centre, the official said.

Police cases have been registered in both cases of death, and investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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