Odisha Student Found Dead; Family Alleges Foul Play

A 19-year-old college student's death in Odisha is under investigation after his family alleged murder, prompting police to examine all possible angles.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 19-year-old commerce student was found dead at his home in Bhadrak, Odisha.

The family of the deceased alleges that the student was murdered, citing suspicious circumstances.

Police are investigating the death, including allegations of a family dispute.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death in the Odisha student case.

A 19-year-old college student was found hanging inside the bathroom of his house in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sambit Biswal, a second-year Commerce student of a local degree college.

The incident took place at Patharadi village in the Charampa area under the jurisdiction of Bhadrak Town police station.

Family Alleges Murder

According to family members, Sambit had gone for a morning walk and later returned home. His body was subsequently found hanging inside a bathroom located behind the house.

The deceased's father, Raju Biswal, alleged that his son was murdered.

"His hands were tied behind his back and his mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth. It appears to be a well-planned murder," he claimed.

Police Investigation Underway

Police, however, said they did not find the victim's hands tied or mouth gagged when they reached the spot.

"The family members had already brought down the body before police arrived," Bhadrak Town police station inspector-in-charge Pravanshi Sekhar Mishra said.

He said police were also looking into allegations of a family dispute.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the officer said.