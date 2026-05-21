Odisha Couple Assault Case: More Arrests Made

Odisha police have made further arrests in the Berhampur couple assault case after a disturbing video of the attack went viral, sparking outrage and prompting swift action.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two more individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault on a couple in Berhampur, Odisha.

One of the accused was injured in an exchange of fire with the police during the investigation.

The arrests follow a viral video showing the couple being attacked, sparking public outrage.

Police have arrested a total of four people in connection with the Berhampur couple assault case.

Two more persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the assault on a man and his female friend in Odisha's Berhampur, while another accused in the case was injured in an exchange of fire with police, officials said.

Mufates Sahu alias Mukesh (29) sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with police on Wednesday night and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they said.

His younger brother, Asish Sahu (23), another accused in the case, surrendered before the Town police station and was subsequently arrested. Dinesh Panda, also an accused in the case, was taken into custody in the morning, they said.

Earlier, police had arrested Raj Malhotra (21) and Lingaraj Samal (24) in connection with the case.

Police said a total of four persons have been arrested in the case, clarifying that Mukesh has not yet been formally arrested as he is under medical treatment and can only be produced before a magistrate after recovery.

Details of the Berhampur Couple Assault

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in the assault that happened on Giri Road in Berhampur on the night of May 18. A video of the attack went viral on social media, triggering a storm.

The viral footage showed the couple being beaten with sticks in the middle of a road while bystanders looked on without intervening.

Police Investigation and Response

Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Niti Sekhar said Mukesh was taken to the forested Tamana Ghat area on Wednesday night as part of efforts to trace other accused persons.

"During the operation, Mukesh allegedly snatched the service revolver of an assistant sub-inspector and tried to escape after opening fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, in which he sustained bullet injuries," the IGP said.

He said the accused suffered injuries to both legs and a hand, adding that several criminal cases were already pending against him.

"This action is a warning to criminals to mend their ways or leave the area. Police will adopt zero tolerance towards such heinous crimes," Sekhar said.

Complaint Filed by Victim's Mother

Police said the arrests were made on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, who alleged that five persons attacked her son and his female friend due to previous enmity.

Mufates Sahu alias Mukesh (29) sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with police on Wednesday night and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they said.

His younger brother, Asish Sahu (23), another accused in the case, surrendered before Town Police Station on Thursday and was subsequently arrested, they added.

Earlier, police had arrested Raj Malhotra (21) and Lingaraj Samal (24) in connection with the assault, while another accused, Dinesh Panda, was also taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Police said a total of four persons have been arrested in the case, clarifying that Mukesh has not yet been formally arrested as he is under medical treatment and can only be produced before a magistrate after recovery.

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in the assault that happened on Giri Road in Berhampur on the night of May 18. A video of the attack went viral on social media, triggering a storm.

The viral footage showed the couple being beaten with sticks in the middle of a road while bystanders looked on without intervening.

Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Niti Sekhar said Mukesh was taken to the forested Tamana Ghat area on Wednesday night as part of efforts to trace other accused persons.

"During the operation, Mukesh allegedly snatched the service revolver of an assistant sub-inspector and tried to escape after opening fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, in which he sustained bullet injuries," the IGP said.

He said the accused suffered injuries to both legs and a hand, adding that several criminal cases were already pending against him.

"This action is a warning to criminals to mend their ways or leave the area. Police will adopt zero tolerance towards such heinous crimes," Sekhar said.

Police said the arrests were made on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, who alleged that five persons attacked her son and his female friend due to previous enmity.