Man booked for placing meat in Agra's Jama Masjid

Man booked for placing meat in Agra's Jama Masjid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 12, 2025 19:57 IST

Police have booked one person for placing a piece of meat outside the Jama Masjid in Agra, and 60 others who protested against the act after Friday prayers there, an officer said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A group of people gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Agra, after Friday prayers, demanding capital punishment for the accused. Photograph: ANI Photo

The demonstrators demanded strict action against the culprit behind the supposed sacrilege.

Investigations revealed that a man, Nazruddin, allegedly placed a packet containing animal flesh inside the Jama Masjid in the Mantola area on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (City) Sonam Kumar said, "A case has been registered against the man who placed the piece of meat inside the mosque. Additionally, those who created disturbance outside the Jama Masjid have been booked. Around 60 people have been named in the FIR for their involvement in the protest."

 

The matter came to light Friday morning, triggering tension in the locality ahead of the Friday prayers.

Police said CCTV footage showed the accused arriving at the mosque on a scooter and placing the packet inside the premises before leaving.

A team of more than 100 police personnel was deployed for security. The meat was seized and sent for forensic examination, they said.

The scooter used in the crime was traced to a local meat shop. Interrogation of the shopkeeper led to the arrest of Nazruddin from Teela Nandram area on Friday, police added.

Authorities are now probing whether he acted alone or had accomplices, the DCP said.

Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Tyagi said that action would be taken under the National Security Act (NSA).

"We are looking into the intent behind the act and whether more people were involved," he added.

A group of people gathered outside the mosque, after Friday prayers, demanding capital punishment for the accused. Situation turned tense and police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd, he added.

Security was subsequently heightened in and around the Jama Masjid.

Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and refrain from spreading or acting on rumours.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
