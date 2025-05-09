Object resembling parts of Pak drone found in Jaisalmer

A bomb-like object was found in the Kishanghat area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Friday morning, prompting swift action by the local police and air force.

IMAGE: A projectile-like object found in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Photograph: ANI on X

According to the police, the object was found near a nursery in the colony of the Jogis, located in front of Kishanghat under Kotwali police station area.

The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Kotwali SHO Prem Daan said it seems to be a bomb-like object. Experts from the army are on their way Kishanghat to defuse it. "It it currently not known if it is live or damaged."

Arjun Nath, a local, spotted the object and immediately informed Kishanghat Sarpanch representative Kalyan Ram, who then alerted authorities. Following this, teams from the local police and the Indian Air Force arrived at the scene, they said.

The object resembled parts of a drone that was launched by Pakistan on Jaisalmer on Thursday night around 10.30 pm.

However, official confirmation is awaited.

On Thursday evening, the sound of massive explosions rocked Jaisalmer and a blackout was enforced in western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging the whole stretch into darkness, police said.

A top official confirmed a massive sound was heard in Jaisalmer. After a brief lull, the sound of explosions continued for nearly an hour.

"We did not see anything... just heard sounds due to which we were afraid," a resident of Jaisalmer's Ranau village said.

Amar Singh Solanki, a resident of the same village, told PTI Videos, "We already live close to the border and are always on alert because any kind of infiltration can happen at any time on the border."

"....we are very happy with the strike that happened and are ready to support the army, we are on alert... we are fully prepared," Solanki said.

Recounting a night of fear and uncertainty following loud explosions and a complete blackout, another Ranau village resident said, "After blackout, we could not realise what was happening. Later, we got to know that it was an attack from Pakistan."

While locals in Jaisalmer reported seeing fireballs in the sky after defence units intercepted a drone. Similar activity was reported in Bikaner, where Pakistani drones were also reportedly shot down by the Indian forces.

A resident of 40 KYD village, located in the Khajuwala block of Bikaner district, said, "I didn't hear anything myself, but my grandchildren me there was bombing here last night. Later, I checked my phone and saw that there had indeed been an attack."

Ex-serviceman Rajvir Singh told PTI Videos from 40 KYD village that 'When the attack happened, we heard the sound of explosions and all of us immediately woke up. We all clearly heard the sounds, and saw bright lights in front of us.'

"At first, people were a bit frightened, but later as we learnt that the Indian Army had responded to Pakistan under its 'Right to Respond', we all felt very happy," Singh said.

The 40 KYD village residents say that they are happy that India carried out the military strikes and that they will always stand by the Army, come what may.

"All of us, who are living at the border, we do not feel any fear and there is no confusion in our minds. In fact, everyone here believes that if the army needs any kind of help, we will stand with them as the second line of defence," said Rajendra Acharya, a resident of the village.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and follow safety instructions as security measures have been intensified in the region.