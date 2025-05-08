HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The Harop: India's Lethal Weapon

The Harop: India's Lethal Weapon

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 19:04 IST

x

The revelation that Pakistan's air defence system in Lahore was destroyed in an Indian attack has put the focus on the Israel-made Harop drone in India's arsenal.

IMAGE: The Harop, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, is the IAF's first combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for offensive strikes.

The Harop is designed to elude radar systems and optimised for 'a suppression of enemy air defences' role.

Equipped with an anti-radiation missile seeker, the Harop, which carries a high-explosive warhead, can autonomously seek and strike high-value targets.

The Harop operates in deep strike missions lasting up to nine hours, day or night, in all-weather conditions, and even in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)-denied or contested battlefields.

Though India has not confirmed the use of the Harop in Operation Sindoor, the Israeli drone is clearly giving sleepless nights to the Pakistan establishment.

 

What is the Harop?

The Harop is a kamikaze drone produced by Israel Aerospace Industries. It is 8.2 feet long and operates silently in enemy territory.

When did India acquire the Harop?

Harop was first showcased at Aero India 2009, when the Indian Air Force placed an order for 10 Harop systems.

Media reports state that in 2013-2014 India acquired 50 Harop drones and later, in 2019, it acquired another 54.

What is the quantity of warheads it can carry?

The Harop can carry up to a 23 kg payload that is capable of neutralising radar and missile systems.

What are the advantages of using the Harop?

It is an all-weather, 24x7 autonomous weapon. If there is a change of operational plan, the drone operator can abort the flight and summon the Harop back to base.

Any other unique points of the Harop?

It can be launched from a truck on land or a ship out in the sea, and can fly at 400 km/hour at an altitude of almost five km.

How long can the Harop fly?

It can fly for over six hours and travel 200 km. In other words, the Harop can pulverise targets in Pakistani cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Which wars did the Harop participate in?

The world got to know about the Harop in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, known as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, over a region which both of them laid claim to.

The Harop worked on the Azerbaijan side and ensured they won the war in 2020.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'
'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'India Should Hit Pakistan Army Targets'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'
'Pakistan Army Officers Are Laat Sahabs'
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?
Did Pahalgam Attack Have A UN Angle?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 2

Gobhi Manchurian: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Times India Taught Pakistan A Lesson

VIDEOS

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma martyred in Pakistan Army shelling2:45

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma martyred in Pakistan Army...

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!1:03

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD