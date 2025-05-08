The Harop: India's Lethal Weapon

The revelation that Pakistan's air defence system in Lahore was destroyed in an Indian attack has put the focus on the Israel-made Harop drone in India's arsenal.

IMAGE: The Harop, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, is the IAF's first combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for offensive strikes.

The Harop is designed to elude radar systems and optimised for 'a suppression of enemy air defences' role.

Equipped with an anti-radiation missile seeker, the Harop, which carries a high-explosive warhead, can autonomously seek and strike high-value targets.

The Harop operates in deep strike missions lasting up to nine hours, day or night, in all-weather conditions, and even in Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)-denied or contested battlefields.

Though India has not confirmed the use of the Harop in Operation Sindoor, the Israeli drone is clearly giving sleepless nights to the Pakistan establishment.

What is the Harop?

The Harop is a kamikaze drone produced by Israel Aerospace Industries. It is 8.2 feet long and operates silently in enemy territory.

When did India acquire the Harop?

Harop was first showcased at Aero India 2009, when the Indian Air Force placed an order for 10 Harop systems.

Media reports state that in 2013-2014 India acquired 50 Harop drones and later, in 2019, it acquired another 54.

What is the quantity of warheads it can carry?

The Harop can carry up to a 23 kg payload that is capable of neutralising radar and missile systems.

What are the advantages of using the Harop?

It is an all-weather, 24x7 autonomous weapon. If there is a change of operational plan, the drone operator can abort the flight and summon the Harop back to base.

Any other unique points of the Harop?

It can be launched from a truck on land or a ship out in the sea, and can fly at 400 km/hour at an altitude of almost five km.

How long can the Harop fly?

It can fly for over six hours and travel 200 km. In other words, the Harop can pulverise targets in Pakistani cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Which wars did the Harop participate in?

The world got to know about the Harop in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, known as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, over a region which both of them laid claim to.

The Harop worked on the Azerbaijan side and ensured they won the war in 2020.