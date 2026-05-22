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Nurse Strangled To Death; Body Dumped Near Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 15:30 IST

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A nurse was allegedly strangled to death in Meerut, India, with her body discovered near the hospital where she worked, leading to the arrest of a ward attendant's sister and a manhunt for the attendant himself.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old nurse, Anjali Sharma, was allegedly strangled to death in Meerut.
  • The victim's body was discovered outside the emergency ward of the medical college where she worked.
  • Police have implicated a hospital ward attendant, Sufiyan, and his sister, Sajida, in the crime.
  • The nurse was allegedly strangled with a dupatta at the ward attendant's residence.

A 25-year-old nurse at a medical college was allegedly strangled to death and her body dumped outside the facility's emergency ward, police said on Friday.

Arrest and Investigation into Nurse's Murder

A hospital ward attendant and his sister were booked in connection with the incident.

 

The victim, Anjali Sharma, worked as a contract nurse and had been living with her parents, they said.

According to the police, Sharma had become friends with Sufiyan, a ward attendant employed at the same hospital.

Details of the Crime

She left home for duty on Thursday morning, but went to Sufiyan's house instead, where she was strangled with a dupatta by Sufiyan and his sister, Sajida, they said.

The accused later allegedly carried her body in an e-rickshaw and abandoned it outside the emergency ward of the medical college.

Hospital staff identified Sharma and informed her family and the police.

Police Response and Ongoing Search

City Superintendent of Police Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said CCTV footage and questioning cast suspicion on Sajida, who was taken into custody.

During interrogation, Sufiyan's involvement also came to light, he said. A hunt is on for him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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