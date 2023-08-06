News
Rediff.com  » News » Nuh hotel from where 'stones were pelted' demolished

Nuh hotel from where 'stones were pelted' demolished

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 06, 2023 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Continuing their drive against 'illegal constructions' in Haryana's Nuh, district administration authorities on Sunday demolished a resturant-cum-hotel from where stones were pelted during the recent violence there.

IMAGE: A hotel-cum-restaurant being demolished in Nuh. According to district administration, 'it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here' during the recent violence. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

A team of police personnel was also deployed in the area during demolition action.

District town planner Vinesh Kumar said that the commercial building of the 'Sahara Family Restaurant' was constructed illegally.

 

He said that it was the same building from where "hooligans pelted stones on a religious procession".

"The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. The hotel-cum-restaurant is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken," Kumar said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Nuh district administration razed down over 45 'illegal' shops in the Nalhar road area.

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

Meanwhile, the internet suspension in Nuh has been extended till Tuesday.

