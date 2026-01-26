NSG Commandos Display Counter-Terror Skills In 10th Year Calendar

The NSG calendar, created by Photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Talan, presents a curated visual record of the National Security Guard's operational capabilities across land, air and water, offering a rare glimpse into the force's evolving role and preparedness.

The National Security Guard Calendar returns as a visual chronicle of India's elite counter-terror force, blending access, authenticity and cinematic restraint.

The 10th edition of the calendar was released online on Friday by the Director General of the National Security Guard, marking a decade of the visual project's journey since its launch in 2016.

Created by Photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Talan, the calendar presents a curated visual record of the NSG's operational capabilities across land, air and water, offering a rare glimpse into the force's evolving role and preparedness.

This year's edition places particular emphasis on the NSG's growing maritime and inland waterway capabilities, showcasing combat diving, vessel interventions and post-assault clearance operations alongside traditional land and aerial missions.

NSG's Vertical Control

Demonstrating a top-down aerial insertion of NSG's House Intervention Teams (HIT) for rapid access to elevated or inaccessible targets, including rooftops or adjoining structures.

NSG's Tactical Supremacy

Showing NSG readiness for intervention in metro and mass-transit environments with high civilian density.

NSG's Women Commandos

Women commandos operating in counter-terror and close protection roles.

NSG Displays Fearless Descent

Depicting rope-down abseiling for facade entry and vertical access into target buildings. It highlights capability for multi-level assaults where conventional entry routes are denied.

NSG Performs Maritime Strike

An HIT team approaches a civilian vessel for counter-hijack action, reflecting the NSG's capability in maritime hostage rescue and ship-borne threat scenarios.

NSG's Black Sharks

Underwater insertion by NSG combat divers with weapon systems.

NSG Assault in Motion

An HIT entering a structure with K9 support.

Unflinching Focus

NSG's Bomb Disposal personnel assess a suspected explosive device.

Into the Fire

Commandos advance through a hostile, fire-affected environment, showing post-neutralisation clearance and sustained momentum in CQB (Close Quarters Battle) operations.

Shield Stack

Illustrating Close Protection Force (CPT) formation using ballistic shields to evacuate a protectee under active threat. It represents NSG as the final defensive layer securing highly threatened individuals.

Controlled Dominance

A sniper pair maintains overwatch on a potential threat area.

Elite Resolve

NSG teams advance on high-speed rafts through rough seas, showing rapid maritime response, endurance, and offensive strike capability.