The NSG Calendar Is Here!

The epic NSG Calendar for 2025 is here!

There is art, action and heroism.

Photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Talan have captured the various action moments of the elite National Security Guard commandos during their training in tough conditions.

Interestingly, this year's calendar has images including night combat operations, enhanced anti-hijack operational tactics and upgraded bomb disposal and detection systems.

Mastery amid mayhem: The commandos are ready to move in on the target.

Relentless in every realm: Commandos advance along narrow passage wading through muddy water.

Swift, deadly and decisive: The enhanced counter-hijack operation personnel.

Blending in, taking out: Camouflaged commandos in action.

Unbreakable spirit, relentless resolve: Women commandos wade through mud.

Force in motion: Giving cover during action.

Fearless and fierce: Commandos with their aggressive dog squad in action.

Emerging with precision: The fully equipped underwater operation squad is ready for the kill.

High stakes, unshaken grit: Commandos operate in CBRNe (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) environments.

Deadly focus: An anti-terrorist commando squad in action.

Defining moments, timeless heroes: An NSG commando in action over the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

Protecting the promise of tomorrow: Guarding the National Capital.