HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » The NSG Calendar Is Here!

The NSG Calendar Is Here!

By PRAVIN TALAN, RUPALI TALAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 06:53 IST

x

The epic NSG Calendar for 2025 is here!

There is art, action and heroism.

Photographers Pravin Talan and Rupali Talan have captured the various action moments of the elite National Security Guard commandos during their training in tough conditions.

Interestingly, this year's calendar has images including night combat operations, enhanced anti-hijack operational tactics and upgraded bomb disposal and detection systems.

Mastery amid mayhem: The commandos are ready to move in on the target.

 

Relentless in every realm: Commandos advance along narrow passage wading through muddy water.

 

Swift, deadly and decisive: The enhanced counter-hijack operation personnel.

 

Blending in, taking out: Camouflaged commandos in action.

 

Unbreakable spirit, relentless resolve: Women commandos wade through mud.

 

Force in motion: Giving cover during action.

 

Fearless and fierce: Commandos with their aggressive dog squad in action.

 

Emerging with precision: The fully equipped underwater operation squad is ready for the kill.

 

High stakes, unshaken grit: Commandos operate in CBRNe (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive) environments.

 

Deadly focus: An anti-terrorist commando squad in action.

 

Defining moments, timeless heroes: An NSG commando in action over the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

 

Protecting the promise of tomorrow: Guarding the National Capital.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
PRAVIN TALAN, RUPALI TALAN
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: How NSG Trains To Fight Terrorists
PIX: How NSG Trains To Fight Terrorists
PIX: Here's what it takes to be a NSG commando
PIX: Here's what it takes to be a NSG commando
PHOTOS: This NSG calendar is simply stunning!
PHOTOS: This NSG calendar is simply stunning!
PIX: NSG In Action Like Never Before
PIX: NSG In Action Like Never Before
How NSG Would Eliminate Terrorists
How NSG Would Eliminate Terrorists

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 2

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 3

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

VIDEOS

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport0:26

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport

BIG WIN for Security Forces: 16 Naxals gunned down in Chhattisgarh2:32

BIG WIN for Security Forces: 16 Naxals gunned down in...

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi in Nashik0:39

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD