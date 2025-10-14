HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NSG Commandos' Dazzling Demo

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: October 14, 2025 19:43 IST

IMAGE: National Security Guard personnel demonstrate their skills during its 41st Raising Day celebrations at the NSG Garrison Manesar in Gurugram, here and below.

Union Home Minister Amit A Shah attended the 41st Raising Day of the National Security Guard at the NSG Garrison in Manesar, Gurugram, celebrating the elite force's exceptional contributions to India's security.

The event highlighted the courage, discipline, and dedication of NSG commandos, India's premier counter-terror and special operations force.

The ceremony was followed by operational demonstrations showcasing the NSG's capabilities, such as counter terrorism and close protection force displays, combat free fall, helicopter slithering, bomb disposal and K9 demos, mixed martial arts, and a weapons and equipment exhibition.

NSG personnel impressed attendees with hostage rescue operations, precision shooting, aerial maneuvers and bomb disposal drills, reflecting the force's high level of readiness to tackle any threat to national security.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

