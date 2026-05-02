Three NSCN-K Militants Apprehended In Arunachal Pradesh

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended three insurgents from the banned NSCN-K group in Tirap district, seizing weapons and contraband during a joint operation.

Key Points Security forces apprehended three NSCN-K insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police.

Two 7.65mm pistols, ammunition, mobile phones, and brown sugar were seized.

The apprehended militants and seized items were handed over to Khonsa police for further investigation.

Security forces have apprehended three insurgents belonging to the banned NSCN-K (Niki Sumi) outfit in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official statement said.

Joint Operation Leads to Arrests

The arrests were made during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and the state police in Wancho Colony in Khonsa area on Friday.

The nabbed militants were identified as Wingan Agan (33), Jhonny Riba (21), and Rajapeyu Khechan Khetey (30).

Seized Items and Further Investigation

Security forces also seized two 7.65mm pistols with magazines, nine 7.65mm cartridges, three mobile phones with SIM cards, and brown sugar worth Rs 500.

The apprehended militants, along with the seized items, were handed over to Khonsa police station for further investigation.