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NSCN(IM) militant surrenders to authorities in Changlang district

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 20:19 IST

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An NSCN(IM) insurgent has surrendered in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a potential shift in the region's security dynamics as authorities investigate the militant's activities and affiliations.

Photograph: @official_dgar/Twitter

Photograph: @official_dgar/Twitter

Key Points

  • An NSCN(IM) insurgent, Jungron Chena, surrendered to police in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.
  • The insurgent surrendered with a .32mm pistol, magazine, cartridges, and a mobile phone.
  • The surrendered militant had previously been a member of NSCN(R) before joining NSCN(IM).
  • Police and Assam Rifles are jointly interrogating the surrendered insurgent to gather intelligence.

An insurgent belonging to NSCN(IM) surrendered in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Monday, police said.

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said the militant was identified as 30-year-old Jungron Chena, a resident of Manmao in the district.

 

Chena surrendered with a .32mm pistol, a magazine, five .32 cartridges, and a handset with SIM before Changlang Police in the presence of senior police officers and personnel of Assam Rifles.

The SP said the surrendered cadre joined NSCN(R) in 2015 and later joined NSCN(IM) in 2022.

Police and Assam Rifles are jointly interrogating the surrendered militant, the SP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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