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Two NSCN Cadres Killed In Arunachal Pradesh Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 21:17 IST

In Arunachal Pradesh, a counter-insurgency operation led to the death of two suspected NSCN cadres in Changlang district, as Assam Rifles acted on intelligence regarding extortion activities.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two suspected NSCN cadres were killed in an encounter with Assam Rifles in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh.
  • The operation was launched following intelligence about armed insurgents involved in extortion.
  • Security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including rifles and a hand grenade, from the encounter site.
  • The deceased insurgents were identified as self-styled Lt Col Umkong and self-styled Sgt Enu.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act.

Two suspected NSCN cadres were killed in an encounter with Assam Rifles in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, after security forces launched a counter-insurgency operation based on inputs about the movement of armed insurgents allegedly involved in extortion activities, police said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles Launch Counter-Insurgency Operation

Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said that the 8th Assam Rifles unit at Miao received specific inputs on Monday, regarding the presence and movement of armed NSCN cadres in the general area of Songking village and adjoining locations for extortion from villagers.

 

Acting on the intelligence, Assam Rifles launched a counter-insurgency operation in the area.

Details Of The Encounter

At around 8:30 pm, the security forces reportedly noticed movement of around 12 to 13 armed cadres near Duimukh Nallah.

When challenged by security personnel, the insurgents allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliation by the Assam Rifles in self-defence, the SP said.

Following the exchange of fire and subsequent search operation, security forces recovered two unidentified bodies of insurgents along with arms and war-like stores from the area.

Identification And Recovery Of Arms

The deceased were later identified as self-styled Lt Col Umkong and self-styled Sgt Enu, the SP said.

Police from Miao Police Station subsequently reached the spot and brought the bodies along with the recovered arms and ammunition.

Items recovered during the operation included one 5.56 mm rifle, one AK rifle, a pistol, four magazines, 207 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, one launcher round, one live hand grenade, a radio set and four torches.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

A case has been registered at Miao Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act, and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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