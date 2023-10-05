News
Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

Now, Modi lauds Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 05, 2023 17:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the makers of The Vaccine War, saying the movie has made every Indian feel proud.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie, which released theatrically on September 28, is based on the true story of Indian scientists, their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and how they developed an affordable vaccine for India and the world.

"A film called The Vaccine War was released. I have heard that the hard work done day and night by our scientists to fight Covid in India has been depicted in this film. Every Indian is feeling proud after watching that film," Modi said during a rally in Jodhpur.

 

The prime minister also congratulated the film's makers for giving importance to scientists of the country.

"I also congratulate the makers of this film that you gave importance to the scientists and science of the country by making the film. This will be very useful for the coming generations," Modi said.

Agnihotri, known for directing movies such as Hate Story, Chocolate, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for appreciating The Vaccine War.

"It's heartening to hear PM @narendramodi acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists, specially women scientists in making the indigenous vaccine under his leadership. Women scientists called and got emotional 'first time a PM praised Virologists' they said. Gratitude," the filmmaker wrote on microblogging site X.

Produced by wife Pallavi Joshi under their banner I Am Buddha, the film features Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Joshi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
