After Kashmir Files, It's The Vaccine War

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

After making the blockbuster The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri plunges headlong into another hard-hitting film, this time on the COVID vaccine.

The Vaccine War will narrate the story of how the government fought and won the war against the coronavirus pandemic by deploying the vaccine as its major anti-virus weapon.

IMAGE: Vivek Agnihotri and wife Pallavi Joshi are location hunting for their new film. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

Agnihotri, whose wife Pallavi Joshi is the producer on the film, says this is the untold story of a war that the people of India fought and didn't know they had won.

It will release on Independence Day, 2023.

While the cast is yet to be locked in, Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar from The Kashmir Files are likely to feature in The Vaccine War.