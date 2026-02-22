Notorious JeM commander among 3 Pak terrorists killed in Kishtwar

Saifullah had reportedly infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years ago and had since remained active in the region, allegedly masterminding several deadly attacks on security forces, including one in July 2024 that left four soldiers dead.

IMAGE: Security forces during an encounter with terrorists at Chatroo area, in Kishtwar on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Three members of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said.

The bodies of all the slain terrorists were charred beyond recognition as the mud house they were hiding in caught fire during the gunfight, they said, adding that preliminary assessments by security agencies suggest that one of the deceased is Saifullah, a notorious JeM commander.

He had reportedly infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir nearly five years ago and had since remained active in the region, allegedly masterminding several deadly attacks on security forces, including one in July 2024 that left four soldiers dead.

Saifullah had escaped a number of encounters in the past.

The officials said the body of the third terrorist, along with a weapon, was retrieved from the gutted hideout of the ultras in the evening.

Details of the operation

Earlier, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma complimented the White Knight Corps troops for their 'swift and precise' action to neutralise the terrorists.

'The Army Commander commends the commanders and troops on ground for their persistence in challenging terrain and weather conditions. Northern Command remains committed to ensuring a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,' the Army said in a post on X.

The terrorists were neutralised during the 'Trashi-I' operation in the general area of Passerkut in the Chatroo belt and two AK-47 rifles, along with ammunition, seized.

'Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J-K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area.

'Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain,' the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, the troops dominated the encounter site, the Army said.

'The hunt continues -- those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary,' it added.

Sharing preliminary information, the officials said the terrorists were hiding inside a mud house on the foothills and opened fire on the approaching search parties, leading to an intense gunfight.

The mud house caught fire during the gunfight and was gutted.

The charred bodies of the terrorists were retrieved from the scene and efforts are on to identify them, the officials said, adding that the intelligence inputs had suggested the presence of Saifullah and two of his associates, both Pakistani nationals.

7 JeM ultras eliminated this year

The Chatroo forest belt has witnessed nearly half-a-dozen gunfights between terrorists and security forces since January 18, resulting in the killing of a soldier and a Pakistani terrorist.

While the soldier lost his life on January 18, the terrorist was eliminated on February 4.

With the killing of the three terrorists on Sunday, a total of seven JeM ultras have been eliminated by security forces in separate encounters in the Jammu region this year.

Earlier, two terrorists were killed in the Ramanagar forest in Udhampur on February 4 and one was neutralised in Parhetar village of Kathua on January 23.

Meanwhile, a truck driver was detained for questioning after some Pakistani contact numbers were found on his mobile phone during checking at the Pangdour chowk in Samba district late on Saturday evening.

The truck was on its way to Kashmir when police stopped it at a checkpoint and found several Pakistani numbers on the driver's phone, the officials said, adding that further investigation is on.