2 Pak nationals, gangster flee J-K juvenile home after firing shots

2 Pak nationals, gangster flee J-K juvenile home after firing shots

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 17, 2026 01:10 IST

Two policemen suffered injuries as the accused attacked them while fleeing and the police initiated an investigation into the incident.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The inmates, including a gangster, allegedly assaulted police personnel before fleeing the juvenile home in RS Pura in Jammu.
  • Police have launched an investigation and formed special teams to apprehend the escapees.
  • A video surfaced showing one of the inmates firing a locally-made pistol inside the juvenile home, raising concerns about security.
  • Former DGP S P Vaid questioned why the inmates, who were no longer juveniles, were still housed at the facility.

Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from a juvenile home in the border area of Jammu after allegedly attacking and injuring two police personnel on duty on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 5.15 pm at the juvenile home in R S Pura, they said.

 

"The three inmates -- gangster Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, and Pakistani nationals Mohammad Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar -- allegedly attacked the policemen before fleeing the facility," a police official said.

Two policemen identified as SPO Vinay and head constable Praveen suffered injuries, the officials said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation.

The injured personnel have been hospitalised, they added.

A purported video of the gangster, said to be associated with the Khauff gang, resorting to a few rounds of firing inside the juvenile home went viral on social media, drawing public concern.

The police are investigating how a locally-made pistol reached the inmate.

Special teams have been constituted and raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the escapees, the officials said.

J-K director general of police Nalin Prabhat and inspector general of police Bhim Sen Tuti, along with other officers, visited the spot.

Meanwhile, former DGP SP Vaid questioned the police over the incident and said that interestingly, all three inmates were no longer juveniles.

"They should have been shifted out of the juvenile home. The Juvenile Justice Board administers juvenile observation homes," he said in a post on X.

Vaid said the police must seek permission before entering such homes.

"One of the inmates procured a locally made katta and all three have escaped, possibly trying to cross the border. I am sure police teams will catch them before they do," the former DGP said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
